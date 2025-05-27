Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Merosina Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Merosina Municipality, Serbia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Oblacina, Serbia
3 bedroom house
Oblacina, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
🏘️ House by the lake🗝️Ready for accommodation🌟 Suitable for a residence permit📍Location - Se…
$111,621
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Merosina Municipality, Serbia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go