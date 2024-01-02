Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Residential
  4. Central Serbia
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Central Serbia, Serbia

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/7
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Vidikovac.   Furnished luxury fiv…
€237,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sopot, Serbia
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sopot, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Kneza Miloša 72 Sopot Serbia.   P…
€144,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 5
€464,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Central Serbia, Serbia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir