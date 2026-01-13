Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Central Serbia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Central Serbia, Serbia

Cajetina Municipality
5
Zlatibor
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Zlatibor, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Zlatibor, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
Modern apartment for sale in ZlatiborWe offer to your attention a beautiful apartment in a p…
$88,309
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Central Serbia

1 BHK

Properties features in Central Serbia, Serbia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go