Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Central Serbia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Central Serbia, Serbia

;
1 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
New apartment in the resort region of Serbia under a residence permitFor sale apartment of 4…
$70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
1 room studio apartment in Draglica, Serbia
1 room studio apartment
Draglica, Serbia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/2
$65,769
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Zlatibor Administrative District, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
$97,752
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Zlatibor, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Zlatibor, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
Cozy apartment for sale in the picturesque Serbian region of Zlatibor 🏡Imagine living among …
$86,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Sokobanja, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Sokobanja, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/3
$77,992
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Zlatibor, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Zlatibor, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3
$71,991
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch

Properties features in Central Serbia, Serbia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go