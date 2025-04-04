Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Backa Palanka Municipality
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Backa Palanka Municipality, Serbia

1 property total found
BUSINESS FOR SALE in Backa Palanka Municipality, Serbia
BUSINESS FOR SALE
Backa Palanka Municipality, Serbia
Area 1 500 000 m²
150 hectares of agricultural land in Serbia are for sale (now industrial hemp without psycho…
$2,88M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes