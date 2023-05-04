Show property on map Show properties list
Houses and homes for sale in Kiev, Ukraine

5 room house in Kyiv, Ukraine
5 room house
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price on request
3 room house in Kyiv, Ukraine
3 room house
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in pecherskyi-district, Ukraine
Townhouse 5 rooms
pecherskyi-district, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 70,740

Properties features in Kyiv, Ukraine

The areas of Kyiv where you can buy a house 

If you are looking for a cozy private house in Kyiv, take a look at the most popular areas: 

  • The center — the most elite real estate of the capital is concentrated in the areas of the Andriyivsky Descent, Black Mount, Tsarskoe Selo, and Pecherki. 
  • The left bank of the Dnieper river — in Solomenka, Lukyanivska and Nyvky you can buy cozy housing at an average market price. 
  • The suburbs are a great option for those who want to buy a private house at a low cost. Irpen, Brovari, Vyshgorod, Vishnevoye are very popular since the areas are close to the city and you can quickly get to Kyiv whenever you need. 

What is the average price of a house in Kyiv

In Kyiv, you can buy a house at a price of $35,000. The average price of comfortable housing with all amenities included is $1,000 per m². The final cost depends on location, infrastructure, size of the construction, condition of the house and the adjacent territory. 

What are the conditions for buying a property in Ukraine

Foreign citizens can pay for a private house in cash, on credit or in installments. In the latter case, it is necessary to confirm your income and enlist the support of a person who has Ukrainian citizenship and permanently resides in the country.

