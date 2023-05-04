Property for sale in Kyiv, Ukraine

Kyiv is one of the most beautiful and well-developed cities in Europe, which makes it appealing to Ukrainians and foreigners.

What are the most popular districts of Kyiv for buying real estate

The most popular housing in Kyiv is located in the following districts:

Pecherskyi district — one of the most expensive districts of Kyiv, the hub of cultural life.

Obolonskyi district — one of the youngest districts of the city with well-developed infrastructure and an abundance of green spaces.

Darnytskyi district — if you are planning to buy a house in Kyiv at the lowest possible price, it is worth considering this area.

What is the average cost of real estate in Kyiv

Real estate prices in Kyiv depend on the size of the accommodation, the year of construction of the building, location, infrastructure, transport accessibility. The average cost of a one-room apartment is 35-45 thousand dollars. Two-room housing in the budget segment can be purchased for 50-70 thousand dollars. Prices for three-room real estate start from 65 thousand dollars.

What are the conditions of buying real estate in Ukraine

Any foreign citizen can buy real estate in Kyiv for cash with no restrictions. The sole condition is a lawful stay on the territory of Ukraine. The process of making a purchase does not differ from the one for the citizens of the country. The only thing to keep in mind is that if a foreigner decides to sell a property that has been owned for less than three years, they will have to pay a tax of 18%.

Buying real estate in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine does not provide any benefits for obtaining a residence permit or citizenship.