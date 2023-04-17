Show property on map Show properties list
3 room housein Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room house
Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 15,000
The villa for rent in a closed guarded village is not far from the center of Kushadas .In th…
Villa 4 room villain Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 295,000
Villa 800 Meters From The Sea With A View Of The National Park 230m2 including terraces …
Villa 3 room villain Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 175 m² Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
Smart Home System It will be compatible with smart home system. All of our products …
3 room apartmentin Kusadasi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 155 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 86,000
Total rooms: 3 5-floor building 3 floor Sea at 2,000 m Balcony or …
4 room apartmentin Kusadasi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 500 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 241,000
Dreams Become True In The Most Magnıfıcent Complex In Kuşadası It is locat…
4 room apartmentin Kusadasi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 333,333
Total rooms: 4 2-floor building 2 floor Sea at 2,000 m Balcony or…
Villa 4 room villain Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 1 499 m² Number of floors 2
€ 292,000
Total rooms: 4 2-floor building 2 floor Under construction: Design Sea at&n…
2 room apartmentin Kusadasi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 85,000
A Living Area In Nature With Long Square Meters Of Landscape Area Total ro…
Villa 3 room villain Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 197,000
Villa is offering nature and modernity together and located in Ladies Beach of Kusadasi…
1 room apartmentin Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² Number of floors 5
€ 60,000
2 X COMBATQUARTIERE IN THE SHOWER ELIT COMPLEX IN THE NEW KUSHADAS DISTRICT. WITH DEVELOPED …
Housein Kusadasi, Turkey
House
Kusadasi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² Number of floors 4
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 147 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 117,000
NEW QUARTERS IN THE POPULAR REGION OF CUSHADAS WITH DEVELOPED INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE SYSTEM …
4 room house with Residence and citizenshipin Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room house with Residence and citizenship
Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
Beautiful villa of traditional Mediterranean design in a closed elite sita..within walking d…

