1435
Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Kumluca
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Kumluca, Turkey
58 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
60 m²
Price on request
Newly under-construction apartments for sale in Antalya are an ideal opportunity for first-t…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
60 m²
Price on request
İdeally located in one of the most attractive locations in the city with easy access to amen…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
62 m²
Price on request
Would you like to have a happy life with apartments for sale in Altıntaş? Then you will be …
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
50 m²
Price on request
Altıntaş is among the options where many investments have been made in the field of real est…
2 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
2
90 m²
Price on request
Altıntaş is one of the most preferred regions for investment with its first class residentia…
2 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
2
155 m²
Price on request
Experience the beauties of Turkey with apartments for sale in Antalya! We introduce you to …
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
66 m²
Price on request
Lucrative Real Estate Investment is ideal for investors looking for a vacation atmosphere an…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
2
1
2/10
€ 147,000
Our project, which has 2 separate blocks with a two-sided view consisting of 788 apartments,…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
51 m²
Price on request
Time is one of the most precious things in life, spend your time in an impressive and chic h…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
50 m²
Price on request
Will leave you breathless, an incredible opportunity to rent out or live in an attractive lo…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
62 m²
Price on request
Space meticulously designed to provide a modern living by the sea. The location is ideal for…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
61 m²
Price on request
High-class development nestled in an advantageous location with easy access to amenities and…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
66 m²
Price on request
You will feel like a luxurious resort with endless entertainment throughout the building. Th…
2 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
87 m²
Price on request
This magnific development is within a serene neighborhood, you will benefit from a top-of-th…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
72 m²
Price on request
Catch the biggest opportunity of your life with apartments for sale in Altıntaş! Within the…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
55 m²
Price on request
We offer you a luxurious life with apartments for sale in Altıntaş. The area of the proje…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
72 m²
Price on request
İt is not a mere coincidence you’ve ended up here, the modern apartments for sale in Antalya…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
62 m²
Price on request
Potential Real estate apartments for sale in Antalya offering profitable units in a serene a…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
67 m²
Price on request
I see that you've come so far here, to be right where you are, and to live a fulfilling life…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
81 m²
Price on request
Welcome to one of the best new development neighborhoods nestled a few blocks to the stunnin…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
73 m²
Price on request
Are you ready to be the first owners of apartments for sale in Altıntaş? There are many apa…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
65 m²
Price on request
Reimagine your life with breezeless, sunny, and dreamy beaches, warm and inviting apartments…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
69 m²
Price on request
Welcome to your brand new Real estate investment. We know that investing requires thinking t…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
75 m²
Price on request
Isn't it the right time to start a new life with apartments for sale in Antalya? The constr…
2 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
2
78 m²
Price on request
İntroducing the new development nestled in a growing and planned neighborhood situated in an…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
50 m²
Price on request
Apartments for sale in Altıntaş are a new revolution! There are two blocks in the project w…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
55 m²
Price on request
Apartments for sale in Altıntaş prepare you for a luxurious life. There will be two blocks i…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
50 m²
Price on request
People are looking for a hotel/resort to relax and enjoy a vacation with family and friends,…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
66 m²
Price on request
With the apartments for sale in Altıntaş, it is now possible to feel on vacation every day o…
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
1
1
63 m²
Price on request
Step into a luxury project with apartments for sale in Altıntaş! The project, which is plan…
1
2
