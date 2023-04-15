Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Bodrum, Turkey

Bodrum
11
Yalikavak
1
Villa To archive
16 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Villa 3 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum.  …
Villa 4 room villain Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Derekoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 460 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,080,740
We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE! Our project is loc…
Villa 4 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,350,000
Villa 6 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Bodrum, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,746,882
A unique site in Bodrum Yeniköy! First of all, we would like to point out that the view…
Villa 3 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,422,975
Imagine a house that offers you all the comforts of home in the big city and more. First …
Villa 4 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,080,740
1800m2 land with independent entrance on Torba road • In the forest and at the bottom …
Villa 5 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 154 m² 4 Floor
€ 492,500
Villa 5 room villain Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 7 bath 2 449 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Located in Bitez, the most popular region of Bodrum, just a short walk away from sandy …
Villa 4 room villa with Residence and citizenshipin Yalikavak, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with Residence and citizenship
Yalikavak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,160,000
Villa 4 room villa luxury apartmentsin Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa luxury apartments
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 175 m²
€ 362,598
This is Adabükü; the bearer of Aegean culture, the frequent destination for calm l…
Villa 2 room villa with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Bodrum, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 510,117
Key features Ideal Location Very High Rate on Investment Castle & amp; Sea view …
Villa 3 room villa with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship, with Interviewin Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship, with Interview
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 163 m² 2 Floor
€ 260,593
Key features Ideal Location - On the Sea Very High Rate on Investment 10 min to Bo…
Villa 3 room villa with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenshipin Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 363 m² Number of floors 2
€ 771,269
Property description The project is a boutique housing project which offers a sunset expe…
Villa Villain Kizilagac, Turkey
Villa Villa
Kizilagac, Turkey
€ 369,253
Villa for sale Bodrum with SEA VIEWS IN BODRUM Every single moment is more special than a…

