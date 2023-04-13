Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Phuket, Thailand

Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 399 m² Number of floors 1
€ 422,968
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 926 m² Number of floors 2
€ 819,655
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 324 m²
€ 585,272
A hidden gem, offering a tranquil, pleasant, and sustainable refuge in the midst of nature, …
Villa 3 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 282,126
🏚️ Unleash the Hidden Potential: Renovate & Reap Rewards 🏚️Discover a unique investment …
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 360 m²
€ 478,373
Standalone/Non-estate, completed end of 2022, fully-furnished with quality furniture and rea…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 528 m²
€ 601,306
RESALE. Price reduced from THB24.5M to THB22.5M. Renovated in 2022, a lovely  U- shaped home…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 340 m²
€ 748,292
RESALE. A beautifully renovated modern home with a great cinema room, barbecue area and a pr…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 620 m²
€ 1,175,888
RESALE. A fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful home right by the lake within Phuket’s pr…
Villa 5 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 345 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 250,807
Attention all renovators and investors! This is your chance to own a character-filled villa …
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 620 m²
€ 905,968
RESALE. A large, 2 storey family home, a true oasis, with plenty of outdoor spaces and loung…
Villa 5 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 650 m²
€ 1,068,989
RESALE. A luxurious residential development gently nestled on a hillside 5 minutes from Laya…
Villa 5 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 420 m²
€ 895,279
RESALE. A fantastic opportunity to purchase a large modern family home from a motivated sell…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 510 m²
€ 935,366
On a hillside in Koh Kaew overlooking the city, lush tropical greenery and  distant sea view…
Villa 6 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 950 m²
€ 1,202,613
RESALE. On a hillside within a small gated community, 60 metres from the sea, offering a stu…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 489 m²
€ 810,477
A family home in a secure and gated estate, in a good location within a 10 minute drive to U…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 23 281 m²
€ 400,871
A smart home pool villa in the heart of the up-and-coming Pasak area in Cherng Talay, a few …
Villa 2 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 140 m²
Price on request
RESALE. A fully-renovated, fully-furnished villa with a nice outdoor space and a large swimm…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 242 m² Number of floors 2
€ 276,506
Conveniently located just 10 minutes from Phuket airport and 3 kilometers from the stunning …
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 659 m²
€ 372,810
RESALE. Four single-storey modern Balinese-style pavilions arranged in a U-shape around a pr…
Villa 5 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath 480 m²
€ 668,118
RESALE. Set 100 metres or so from Rawai Beach in a boutique estate of only 9 Thai-Balinese f…
Villa 4 room villain Ban Kata, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Ban Kata, Thailand
5 bath 1 586 m²
€ 2,111,254
RESALE. A fully renovated villa with a built-up area of 1,074 sqm on a large plot of 1,586 s…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 863 m²
€ 1,683,658
RESALE. Set on a headland directly above the sea between Kata and Kata Noi Beaches, within a…
Villa 5 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 923 m²
€ 5,211,323
RESALE. Occupying a breath-taking and extremely enviable location along Millionaire’s Mile, …
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 215 m²
€ 494,408
RESALE. In an excellent location and newly upgraded to include a 4th room currently used as …
Villa 2 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 160 m²
€ 448,975
RESALE. With partial sea views, nestled in the hills above the Kamala Valley on Phuket’s Wes…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 150 m²
€ 440,958
Resale. A Balinese inspired layout, individually designed and equipped with modern interiors…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 694 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 944,141
This opulent villa is surrounded by the peace of a carefully planned environment that includ…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 41 630 m²
€ 534,495
Beautifully laid out over a built-up area of 416 sqm, this villa is a spacious retreat for l…
Villa 5 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 350 m²
€ 587,944
Renovated in 2023, fully-furnished and ready to move in with bedrooms featuring large slidin…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9 bath 1 600 m²
€ 7,015,242
An unbeatable location, along the famed Kamala Headland on Millionaires’ Mile, showcasing br…

