Show properties list
Houses for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
76 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
116 m²
€ 299,000
Townhouses with private pool in Lo Pagán, Murcia, Costa Cálida 5 semi-detached villas each w…
3 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
109 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 437,000
We offer you a modern villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded by all servi…
3 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
109 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 370,000
We offer you a modern, luxurious villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded b…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
109 m²
€ 370,000
Villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Calida Each home has 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 fu…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 299,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 259,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
3 room house
Las Beatas, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
113 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
Introducing the new villa in San Pedro del Pinatar in the indoor urbanization of Altos de Sa…
3 room house
Las Beatas, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
113 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
We present a stunning villa in a beautiful modern housing complex in San Pedro del Pinatar.T…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
63 m²
€ 279,950
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN LO PAGAN New Build residential complex of apartment…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
63 m²
€ 267,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN LO PAGAN New Build residential complex of apartment…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
139 m²
€ 585,000
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLA IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ Beautiful one level villa’s with 3 bed…
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
220 m²
€ 469,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build development of townhouses with pr…
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
111 m²
€ 324,000
NEW SEMIDETACHED VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL 800 m TO BEACH~ ~ Luxury complex of 10 semidetache…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 419,900
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLA IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ Beautiful one level villa’s with 3 bed…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
125 m²
€ 525,000
NEW BUILD VILLA IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ Beautiful villa with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms …
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 329,000
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 263,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 3 sem…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 359,000
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
98 m²
€ 261,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 3 sem…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 399,900
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLA IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ Beautiful one level villa’s with 3 bed…
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 364,900
RESIDENTIAL OF 6 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build beautiful townhouse…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
139 m²
€ 585,000
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLA IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ Beautiful one level villa’s with 3 bed…
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
111 m²
€ 324,000
NEW SEMIDETACHED VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL 800 m TO BEACH~ ~ Luxury complex of 10 semidetache…
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 263,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 3 sem…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 329,000
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 359,000
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 364,900
RESIDENTIAL OF 6 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ New Build beautiful townhouse…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 399,900
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLA IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ Beautiful one level villa’s with 3 bed…
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
125 m²
€ 525,000
NEW BUILD VILLA IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ Beautiful villa with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms …
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
98 m²
€ 261,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 3 sem…
