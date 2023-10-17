Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Spain
  4. Los Montesinos
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Los Montesinos, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Los Montesinos, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€179,900
1 room apartment with bathroom, close to shops, with Bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
1 room apartment with bathroom, close to shops, with Bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Apartments close to the beach Beautiful apartments located in the center of Los Montesinos, …
€74,200

Properties features in Los Montesinos, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir