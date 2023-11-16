UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Spain
Los Montesinos
Residential properties for sale in Los Montesinos, Spain
houses
18
20 properties total found
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Los Montesinos, Spain
2
2
70 m²
€179,900
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park
Los Montesinos, Spain
4
3
140 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 140 m2.Plot size: 536 m2.Terrace: 85 m2.Private pool: 24 m2.Ori…
€499,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park
Los Montesinos, Spain
4
3
140 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 140 m2.Plot size: 471 m2.Terrace: 85 m2.Private pool: 24 m2.Ori…
€489,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park
Los Montesinos, Spain
4
3
157 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 393 m2.Terrace: 96 m2.Private pool: 24 m2.Ori…
€499,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park
Los Montesinos, Spain
4
3
157 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 367 m2.Terrace: 96 m2.Private pool: 24 m2.Ori…
€499,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with park, with private pool
Los Montesinos, Spain
3
2
113 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 113 m2.Plot size: 216 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€285,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with private pool, with close to the hospital
Los Montesinos, Spain
3
3
141 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 122 m2.Plot size: 305 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
€429,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park
Los Montesinos, Spain
4
3
157 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 367 m2.Terrace: 96 m2.Private pool: 24 m2.Ori…
€499,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Los Montesinos, Spain
3
2
110 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.Plot size: 378 m2.Terrace: 112 m2.Private pool: 32 m2.Or…
€375,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with park
Los Montesinos, Spain
4
3
551 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 551 m2.Plot size: 830 m2.Terrace: 172 m2, solarium: 30 m2.Priva…
€795,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Los Montesinos, Spain
4
3
157 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 367 m2.Terrace: 96 m2.Private pool: 24 m2.Ori…
€499,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Los Montesinos, Spain
4
3
157 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 367 m2.Terrace: 96 m2.Private pool: 24 m2.Ori…
€499,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Los Montesinos, Spain
3
2
89 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Plot size: 214 m2.Terrace: 13 m2, solarium: 28 m2.Energy …
€285,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Montesinos, Spain
3
2
108 m²
Villas with 4 bedrooms Modern villas with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and private pool, built on…
€419,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Montesinos, Spain
3
3
118 m²
Виллы с 3 спальнями Эти потрясающие современные дома с 3 спальнями и 3 ванными комнатами рас…
€358,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Montesinos, Spain
4
3
157 m²
Country houses with 4 bedrooms Modern country houses with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and the…
€509,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Montesinos, Spain
3
3
113 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Alba Salina is housing estate and consisting of country house…
€354,900
Recommend
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Montesinos, Spain
3
2
85 m²
Шале с 3 спальнями Шале с 3 спальнями, 2 ванными, частным бассейном, солярием и садом, окруж…
€250,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Montesinos, Spain
3
2
98 m²
Шале с 3 спальнями Шале с 3 спальнями, 2 ванными, частным бассейном, солярием и садом, окруж…
€380,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with bathroom, close to shops, with Bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
1
1
59 m²
Apartments close to the beach Beautiful apartments located in the center of Los Montesinos, …
€74,200
Recommend
