Realting.com
Slovenia
Upravna Enota Ljubljana
Residential properties for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia
23 properties total found
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
372 m²
€ 990,000
We offer for sale a three-story 4-apartment building with deuces of 372 m2 in Ljubljana in N…
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
185 m²
€ 535,000
We offer for sale a three-story double house with an area of 184.80 m2 in Ljubljana, the are…
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
187 m²
€ 650,000
We offer for sale a three-story double house with an area of 187.60 m2 in Ljubljana, the are…
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
112 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
356 m²
€ 3,505,000
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
132 m²
€ 1,099,999
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
174 m²
€ 1,246,973
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
267 m²
€ 2,243,208
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
131 m²
€ 480,000
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
106 m²
€ 595,000
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
152 m²
€ 430,000
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
103 m²
€ 550,000
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
75 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
143 m²
€ 600,000
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
117 m²
€ 580,000
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
115 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
93 m²
€ 530,000
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
231 m²
1 Floor
€ 850,000
House in one of the most popular areas of Ljubljana-Trnvo. A quality detached house in the …
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
98 m²
€ 310,000
Apartment & nbsp; not far from & nbsp; Univ…
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
694 m²
€ 980,000
Elite house in the style of alpine chalets…
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
71 m²
€ 340,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bath
304 m²
1 Floor
€ 988,000
Townhouse at the foot of Ljubljana Castle. Renovated and spacious house with terraces with …
Properties features in Ljubljana, Slovenia
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
