Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Vojvodina
  4. South Backa Administrative District
  5. Novi Sad City
  6. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Novi Sad, Serbia

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Novi Sad City, Serbia
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Novi Sad City, Serbia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 200,000
Two level apartment on the top floor of a quality residential building in a quiet street nea…

Properties features in Novi Sad, Serbia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir