Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Voskresenskoe
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
9 room house in Laptevo, Russia
9 room house
Laptevo, Russia
9 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 1,051,106
Object code in the Agency's database: 371-816, Kaluga highway, 10 km from MKAD, Miloradovo. …
7 room house in Podsobnogo Hozyaystva Voskresenskoe, Russia
7 room house
Podsobnogo Hozyaystva Voskresenskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 3
€ 553,214
House in Podsobnogo Hozyaystva Voskresenskoe, Russia
House
Podsobnogo Hozyaystva Voskresenskoe, Russia
326 m²
€ 829,821
Object code in the Agency's database: 166-236, Kaluga highway, 8 km from MKAD, President of …
9 room house in Laptevo, Russia
9 room house
Laptevo, Russia
19 Number of rooms 867 m² Number of floors 3
€ 885,142
Object code in the base of agency 148-908, Kaluzhsky highway, 10 km from MKAD, Bogorodskoe K…
6 room house in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 325 m² Number of floors 2
€ 719,178
Object code in the agency base 166-209, Kaluga Highway, 8 km from MKAD, President k/p. Type …

Properties features in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir