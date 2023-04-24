Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Voskresenskoe

Residential properties for sale in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia

9 properties total found
1 room apartment in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 23 m² 6/15 Floor
€ 79,110
PASSING OF MOSCOW Residential complex is a comfort project of the + class in the new Moscow…
1 room apartment in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 18 m² 2/17 Floor
€ 56,305
PASSING OF MOSCOW Residential complex is a comfort project of the + class in the new Moscow…
1 room apartment in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 94,600
RIALTORS ASK ONLY ON THE AVAILABILITY OF REAL BUYS!!! Studio apartment, 27m2, in the LCD Mo…
2 room apartment in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 11/15 Floor
€ 154,900
For sale 2-room apartment with excellent repairs and convenient layout. All furniture and ap…
9 room house in Laptevo, Russia
9 room house
Laptevo, Russia
9 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 1,051,106
Object code in the Agency's database: 371-816, Kaluga highway, 10 km from MKAD, Miloradovo. …
7 room house in Podsobnogo Hozyaystva Voskresenskoe, Russia
7 room house
Podsobnogo Hozyaystva Voskresenskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 3
€ 553,214
House in Podsobnogo Hozyaystva Voskresenskoe, Russia
House
Podsobnogo Hozyaystva Voskresenskoe, Russia
326 m²
€ 829,821
Object code in the Agency's database: 166-236, Kaluga highway, 8 km from MKAD, President of …
9 room house in Laptevo, Russia
9 room house
Laptevo, Russia
19 Number of rooms 867 m² Number of floors 3
€ 885,142
Object code in the base of agency 148-908, Kaluzhsky highway, 10 km from MKAD, Bogorodskoe K…
6 room house in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 325 m² Number of floors 2
€ 719,178
Object code in the agency base 166-209, Kaluga Highway, 8 km from MKAD, President k/p. Type …

Properties features in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir