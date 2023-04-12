Russia
Houses
Houses for sale in Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room house
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
Number of floors 23
€ 270,936
Offered for sale 2-room apartment of 63m? in a residential complex located in an environment…
3 room house
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
Number of floors 12
€ 1,391,295
In the historical district of Presnya, LCD Redside with unique internal infrastructure offer…
House
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 153,775
Cozy bright studio apartment in a great green area in a brick house.The apartment has been r…
3 room house
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
105 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 366,130
Modern residential complex New Veški with a closed, guarded, landscaped walking areas and pl…
House
Moscow, Russia
1 240 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,676,327
Object code in the Agency's database: 167-829, Kaluga highway, 8 km from MKAD, Potapovo k / …
House
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
65 m²
€ 525,134
For sale 2 - wow level business apartments - class 65.1 & nbsp; sq.m. in LCD "MITTE. Premium…
House
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
35 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 248,346
Business class studio for sale 35.7 square meters.m. in LCD "MITTE". Premium Apartment 10 mi…
House
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
64 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 401,569
For sale & nbsp; business class apartments of 64.2 square meters.m. in LCD "MITTE". Premium …
House
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
71 m²
Number of floors 11
€ 700,217
Two-level business class apartments for sale 71.5 square meters. m. in the LCD "MITTE. Premi…
4 room house
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms
210 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 4,122,257
The most aristocratic and beautiful Povarskaya, a history-rich street of the city, surrounde…
2 room house
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms
104 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 2,045,142
Offered 2 bedroom apartment, without decoration, free layout. & nbsp; Residence in Vsevolozh…
3 room house
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
141 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 2,649,334
Offered 3 - bedroom apartment, without decoration, free layout. & Nbsp; Residence on Vsevolo…
3 room house
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
141 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 2,021,934
3 room house
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
138 m²
Number of floors 11
€ 1,640,263
For sale apartment, 138 sq. M. m., 4th floor, 3 bedroom studio 56 sq. M.m. (living room / di…
4 room house
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms
254 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 3,490,177
Exclusive offer! 4 -room apartment in the elite LCD "Gruber House. Panoramic view of the cit…
2 room house
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms
212 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 2,019,062
We offer you magnificent free-plan apartments with a total area of 212.1 square meters. m in…
2 room house
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms
212 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 2,019,062
We offer you magnificent free-plan apartments with a total area of 212.1 square meters. m in…
House
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 133 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 6,565,520
Penthouse with a large terrace is offered for sale. High-quality finishes include a fully …
4 room house
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms
188 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,363,268
The town house located on -1m and 1m floors is offered for sale. Completely finished. Layout…
3 room house
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
127 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,526,353
A 3-room apartment with premium decoration is offered for sale. The layout includes: two bed…
House
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms
79 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,077,345
For sale apartment with decoration. Layout: living room, kitchen, bedroom, 2 s / y, 2 dressi…
3 room house
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
170 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 5,450,539
For sale apartment in the most prestigious club house in Moscow "Small Nikitskaya, 15". A co…
4 room house
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 8,244,513
For sale apartment in the most prestigious club house in Moscow "Small Nikitskaya, 15". A co…
8 room house
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
8 Number of rooms
420 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 13,850,782
For sale apartment in the most prestigious club house in Moscow "Small Nikitskaya, 15". A co…
House 5 bathrooms
Moscow, Russia
5 bath
435 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 603,478
Lot number: 3645228, Four-story house with hall, study, kitchen, 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, bi…
