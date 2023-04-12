Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Central Administrative Okrug, Russia

Moscow
1413
1 479 properties total found
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 25/25 Floor
€ 145,282
Lot number: 4149981, Tatyana Dmitrievna. Free sale. Selling a one-room apartment . High-qual…
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 9/32 Floor
€ 182,161
Your attention is invited to consider a very cool version of the apartment in the LCD « Home…
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 9/12 Floor
€ 153,105
For sale 3 bedroom apartment on the 9th floor of a 12-story house. The apartment is within w…
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 50 m² 29/30 Floor
€ 184,396
Your attention is invited to consider a very cool version of the apartment in the LCD « Bala…
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 307,327
Lot number: 4144015, Two-room apartment in the historic city center is offered. In a quiet, …
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 11/16 Floor
€ 370,692
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 6/11 Floor
€ 301,739
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 257,037
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 3/12 Floor
€ 177,132
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² 16/39 Floor
€ 293,916
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² 6/23 Floor
€ 250,332
For sale 3-room apartment ( euro cod ) 77 m2 on the 6th floor of a 23-storey building, in th…
4 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
4 Number of rooms 130 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 391,143
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 9/18 Floor
€ 223,510
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 61 m² 14/16 Floor
€ 184,396
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 4 bath 66 m² 6/18 Floor
€ 223,510
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 9/31 Floor
€ 158,143
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 63,464
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 79 m² 3/22 Floor
€ 226,794
If you have any questions, write and I will hold a free online meeting with you, where I wil…
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² 4/21 Floor
€ 287,335
If you have any questions. If you have any questions, write and I will hold a free online me…
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 26/39 Floor
€ 423,814
If you have questions, write and I will hold a free online meeting with you, where I will te…
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 61 m² 6/27 Floor
€ 322,986
If you have questions, write and I will conduct an online consultation with you, where I wil…
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m² 29/29 Floor
€ 341,191
The houses are located in the city area with established and existing infrastructure. Everyt…
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 139,694
Lot number: 4138299, Elena. FRESH SALE. Vneshtorg House. Vulikh Tower. Near Ostankino Tower,…
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 106,167
For sale 1k. apartment, with a total area of 32 m2, on the 5th floor, 9th floor panel house,…
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 2/22 Floor
€ 249,462
Apartment in luxury LCD ( prices in which ² constantly grow ), 3 minutes drive from Volokams…
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 308,444
Lot number: 4136402, Two-room apartment in the historic city center is offered. In a quiet, …
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 133,994
4 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m² 4/29 Floor
€ 540,937
4 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 9/29 Floor
€ 474,504
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m² 3/29 Floor
€ 364,292

