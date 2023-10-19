Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Steszew
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Steszew, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Apartment in Steszew, Poland
Apartment
Steszew, Poland
Area 11 240 m²
Konarzewo investment plot near Poznań
€240,788
Apartment in Steszew, Poland
Apartment
Steszew, Poland
Area 2 900 m²
We are pleased to present to you an attractive building plot located in Konarzewo (Dopiewo C…
€109,449
Apartment in Steszew, Poland
Apartment
Steszew, Poland
Area 164 m²
We present to you for sale a beautiful detached house from 2018 with a usable area of about …
€306,457
Apartment in Steszew, Poland
Apartment
Steszew, Poland
Area 143 m²
If you are not going to waste time searching for a plot, building a house, arduous renovatio…
€148,632
Apartment in Steszew, Poland
Apartment
Steszew, Poland
Area 14 600 m²
For sale a plot half covered by MPZP (MPZP) for sale under AG located in Zamysłowo – (stęsze…
€479,386
Apartment in Steszew, Poland
Apartment
Steszew, Poland
Area 24 m²
I have the honor to invite you to buy a beautiful plot near the lake
€65,450
Apartment in Steszew, Poland
Apartment
Steszew, Poland
Area 143 m²
I invite you to Stęszew, to a city located in the Poznań agglomeration, around 9 lakes near …
€146,443
Apartment in Steszew, Poland
Apartment
Steszew, Poland
Area 390 m²
A residential property located in a quiet and green area, in the village of Lisówki in the m…
€766,142
Apartment in Steszew, Poland
Apartment
Steszew, Poland
Area 181 m²
I present to you a unique offer to sell a charming, stylish house located in the picturesque…
€251,513
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir