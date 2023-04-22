Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Central Region
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Central Region, Malta

Sliema
4
Gżira
3
Birkirkara
2
Msida
2
Saint Julian's
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
10 Number of rooms 2 bath 213 m² 4/20 Floor
€ 1,110,000
Designed to encapsulate Mediterranean tranquillity, the Fort Cambridge luxury property in Ma…
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gżira, Malta
2 bath
€ 320,000
This Penthouse in this sought after area of Gzira is now up for Sale.Property comprises of a…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
2 bath
€ 600,000
This Penthouse forming part of a brand new block in this sought after area of St. Julians is…
1 room apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
1 room apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
1 bath
€ 250,000
A new residential project of 2 bedroom apartments located in a very good area of St Julians …
3 room apartment in Msida, Malta
3 room apartment
Msida, Malta
2 bath
€ 260,000
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
2 room apartment in Msida, Malta
2 room apartment
Msida, Malta
2 bath
€ 235,000
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
3 room apartment in Gżira, Malta
3 room apartment
Gżira, Malta
2 bath
€ 360,000
A brand new fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located within a quiet area of Gzira.Propert…
3 room apartment in Pietà, Malta
3 room apartment
Pietà, Malta
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m² 4 Floor
€ 255,000
A fourth-floor apartment for sale in one of Pieta's most sought-after areas, located on …
1 room apartment in Gżira, Malta
1 room apartment
Gżira, Malta
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 285,000
GZIRA - National Pool area. A welcoming highly finished Apartment, close to all amenities. E…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pietà, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pietà, Malta
2 bath 209 m²
€ 690,000
PIETA  – Seafront double fronted Penthouse.  This beautiful SQUARE LAYOUT pe…
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
2 bath 225 m²
€ 980,000
Sliema - A very unique 1930's Apartment, situated on the third level of building, served…
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
2 bath 115 m²
€ 350,000
ST JULIANS: A bright apartment in a very smart block on the elevated ground floor, centrally…
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
3 bath 185 m²
€ 1,650,000
TIGNE POINT, SLIEMA - A luxury seafront APARTMENT, forming part of one of Malta's High E…
2 room apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
2 room apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
2 bath 95 m²
€ 680,000
PORTOMASO - Apartment two double bedroom, luxury finished and partly furnished situated in M…
3 room apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 room apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
3 bath 271 m²
€ 2,200,000
PORTOMASO - Spectacular three bedroom apartment situated in the most prestigious location wi…

Properties features in Central Region, Malta

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir