Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality
  5. Zapyskis

Residential properties for sale in Zapyskis, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Housein Zapyskis, Lithuania
House
Zapyskis, Lithuania
212 m² Number of floors 2
€ 284,999
Housein Dievogala, Lithuania
House
Dievogala, Lithuania
266 m² Number of floors 2
€ 159,000
SALE HOUSE WITH THE GUARELIN AND THE ERDLE IN THE ZAPY-BAN. GREIT RELEASE WITH THE CITY, FUL…
Housein Vilemai, Lithuania
House
Vilemai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
In the Kaunas district of Diogala, Ramunis Street sells 2 individual two-story A++ energy cl…
Housein Zapyskis, Lithuania
House
Zapyskis, Lithuania
161 m² Number of floors 1
€ 129,000
ERDVUS HOUSE WITH CERTIFICATE MANUFACTURING THE NEMUNE OF THE TEXT! IN ALL NETH A BEFORE THE…
Realting.com
Go