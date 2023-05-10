Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Prienai District Municipality
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Veiveriu seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Skriaudziai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Skriaudziai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/6
€ 49,000
2 room apartment in Veiveriai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Veiveriai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 39,000

Properties features in Veiveriu seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
