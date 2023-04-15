Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kaunas District Municipality
Houses
Houses for sale in Uzliedziu seniunija, Lithuania
House
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 199,999
House
Giraite, Lithuania
130 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 199,000
HOUSE OF HIGH MODERN WITH THE ERDVIUM SKLIP - IN THE GATCH OF HIGH! TATOGUS EXPLANATION, 3 M…
House
Vijukai, Lithuania
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
House
Giraite, Lithuania
288 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
SELLED ERDVUS HOUSE WITH 16 ARS SECTION - IN THE GIRAIT!!! ===========G1> GTAG1>> ADVANTAGE:…
House
Vijukai, Lithuania
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 103,000
Exclusive quality, modern modern leaching A+ class energy efficiency blocked UNITED STATES !…
House
Giraite, Lithuania
141 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
"PELED HOME" - LEMPTIONAL. We look forward to the newly built quarter of the A++ class house…
House
Vijukai, Lithuania
122 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 309,000
2022 YEAR STATES, A + CLASSES, VERY HIGH, STILINGLY EQUIPMENT 5 ROOMS IN THE VIENCES! ADVANT…
House
Giraite, Lithuania
79 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
SELLED CITIES EQUIPMENT IN ROMAIN IN THE ROMAIN, WHEREAS G. PUTIC PLACE FOR YOUR QUALITY LIF…
House
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 209,999
DON'T WANT TO CHANGE YOUR WEEK AND THE STATE OF ARTICLES? FULL EQUIPMENT IN THE BALLEDOM! ST…
House
Romainiu Kaimele, Lithuania
41 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 15,500
SELLOW GUARTS WITH THE WROW BEFORE PAT MEGOS, KAUNE! _______________________________ - Mason…
House
Giraite, Lithuania
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 119,999
"PRELAND ALREADY" -TA NEW STATOM IN THE PRIVACY OF THE UNDERTAKING AND DIFFICULTURAL HOME AN…
House
Paltiskiai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 211,000
79.62 sq.m. house with 3.77 a. plot Recycle Bin, Roma, Kaunas HOUSE . Address – Reversion…
House
Vijukai, Lithuania
108 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 174,900
SELLING ONE HIGH HOUSE ________________________________________________________________ “A +…
House
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
86 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 169,900
SHOWED COTED KOTED IN THE CANNOTE! TRUTH REPEENT AND LIVEN!!! -----------------------------…
House
Romainiu Kaimele, Lithuania
107 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 259,000
SUBLOBLOBED HOUSE IN HEATING, OFFER G. PUTI PLACE FAMILY! NEW COTED BASE INDIVIDUAL HOUSE CU…
House
Giraite, Lithuania
93 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
Private – modern – comfortable. Delivered house in the neighborhood of the own house. Maybe …
House
Giraite, Lithuania
85 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 136,999
SELLING A++ CLASSES, 2023 YEAR STATES EXCLUSIVE DESIGN HOUSE HOUSE IN THE GIRAIT, CAUTION RA…
House
Vijukai, Lithuania
77 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 67,000
Properties features in Uzliedziu seniunija, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map