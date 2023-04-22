Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Traku rajono savivaldybe
  5. Trakai

Residential properties for sale in Trakai, Lithuania

5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Trakai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Trakai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 159,000
House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 369,000
Homestead for sale - Training Center "Multirricated", adapted for educational and entertainm…
House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
93 m² Number of floors 1
€ 169,000
88 ALUDARIAS - NEW LIVENING COUNTRY TRAKES. IOCIA, ABOUT WHAT SENS ARE SELECTED: WITH YOUR L…
House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 369,000
House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
247 m² Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
A spacious 246.67 sq.m house awaits the new hosts. It is part of a two-bedroom house S. Miku…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir