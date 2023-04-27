Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Taurages rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Taurages miesto seniunija, Lithuania

2 room apartment in Taurage, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 46,000
THE PROPERTY OF THE 2-HOU ROOMS IS SELDED BUTO ADVANTAGE: - The house stands in the bedroom…
1 room apartment in Taurage, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 28 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 25,000
THE CENTREATE OF THE TOURAGE CITY 1-NO ROOM BUTO ADVANTAGE: - renovated house in the center…
3 room apartment in Taurage, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 55,900
3 ROOMS BUY AERODROMO G. BUTO ADVANTAGE: - renovated house; - small maintenance costs; - pl…

Properties features in Taurages miesto seniunija, Lithuania

