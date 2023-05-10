Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Taurage, Lithuania

2 room apartment in Taurage, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 46,000
1 room apartment in Taurage, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 25,000
3 room apartment in Taurage, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 55,900
