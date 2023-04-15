Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Taurage County
Residential properties for sale in Taurage County, Lithuania
Taurage
11
Jurbarkas
3
Erzvilkas
2
Simkaiciai
2
Laukuva
1
Pagegiai
1
Panemune
1
Raudone
1
Skaudvile
1
Smalininkai
1
Veliuona
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
37 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Simkaiciai, Lithuania
128 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 19,000
House
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
381 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
House
Jurbarkai, Lithuania
224 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
THE ERDVUS HOUSE IN JURBARK WITH QUALITY STILIES IN THE QUALITY. VIEWED, APTVERTA AND APPLIC…
House
Klausuciai, Lithuania
194 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 79,000
For a century, the recent questionaries sell orderly exclusive leaching homestead. The plot …
House
Erzvilkas, Lithuania
141 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 18,000
IN THE WREA OF JURBARK, ERIA IN CITY, SOURCE IN THE SOURCE 1 HIGH WITH MANSARDA HOUSE !! -…
House
Pupkaimis, Lithuania
81 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 37,000
FOR SALE YOUNG ONE HIGH WITH MANSARDA GARDEN, PUPPAY, JURBARK RAJ. WITH SKLY 71A!! THE GARD…
House
Erzvilkas, Lithuania
53 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
PART OF THE HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE ERIA CENTER - 3 ROOM APARTMENT!! -------------------------…
House
Pilis I, Lithuania
82 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 16,000
SODYBA PILIES I K. JURBARKO RAJ. -----------------------------------------------------------…
House
Pilsudai, Lithuania
63 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 17,500
A LIVING HOUSE WITH THE LAND SECTION IN THE WAY, GAMEWORK. HOUSE IN THE RAMIOJE PLACE NATURA…
House
Simkaiciai, Lithuania
128 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 19,000
For sale Shimkai mstl., July g.3, Jurbarko r. two floors and a basement equipped with a bloc…
2 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 46,000
THE PROPERTY OF THE 2-HOU ROOMS IS SELDED BUTO ADVANTAGE: - The house stands in the bedroom…
1 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
28 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 25,000
THE CENTREATE OF THE TOURAGE CITY 1-NO ROOM BUTO ADVANTAGE: - renovated house in the center…
House
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
165 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
HOUSE FOR JURBARKE!!! House brick, heating with solid fuel. On the ground floor, the toilet …
House
Taurage, Lithuania
85 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 119,500
SODY WITH 12,5469 HA LAND TAGES R. WEEK, STOCK K. 14 Want to break away from the hustle and …
House
Ceikiske, Lithuania
105 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
SODYBA COME COME. 2, TOURAGES AREA. GENERAL INFORMATION: - The homestead is 4.5 km from the…
House
Taurage, Lithuania
181 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL 2 HOUSE IN THE APPLICATION G., IN THE TOURAG The state provides PARAM…
House
Juodaiciai, Lithuania
67 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 8,500
House
Joniske, Lithuania
62 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 44,000
LIVING HOUSE IN THE SODS OF THE JONIC GENERAL INFORMATION: - building - frame, 1 a with att…
House
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
292 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 72,000
HOURCES, ERDMS AND PROPERTY HOUSE IN JURBARK. GOOD RAJON, SOLID SOME, PATOGUS PRIVACY AND QU…
2 room apartment
Veliuona, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
74 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 18,000
BUYTASED IN THE SOURC CENTRE, PATOGIO ------------------------------------------------------…
House
Taurage, Lithuania
190 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 210,000
SELLINGS IN SECTION PREPARED LIVING HOUSE For sale 2 a, spacious, comfortable washing house…
House
Taurage, Lithuania
75 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 25,000
SECTION OF SELLOW WITH PARTICIPANT HOME GENERAL INFORMATION: - 7.66 a plot - for personal …
House
Taurage, Lithuania
136 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
LIVING HOUSE IN THE CITY OF THE TOURAGE, AERODROMO IN THE RAJON GENERAL INFORMATION: - hous…
House
Minelgai, Lithuania
204 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 57,000
House for sale near Jurbark city center. Want peace and non-saturated cars under the window…
House
Taurage, Lithuania
69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
SELLING PART WITH 33.5 ARS LAND SECTION DATION, TOURAGES R.. GENERAL INFORMATION: - total a…
House
Pavidaujys, Lithuania
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
DO NOT HAVE THE MEAUINAL HOUSE WITH A AGRICULTURAL BUILD!!! -------------------------------…
3 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 55,900
3 ROOMS BUY AERODROMO G. BUTO ADVANTAGE: - renovated house; - small maintenance costs; - pl…
House
Skaudvile, Lithuania
195 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 105,000
IN THE READER, 195.27 KV.M HOUSE WITH 6 ARS SECTION, AGRICULTURAL BUILD AND GUARELIN! Large …
House
Jatkanciai, Lithuania
86 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 32,500
SODY WITH 30 ARS LAND SECTION IN JATKANKS, KLEVES G. 2 Homestead for sale with 30th century …
House
Vidkiemis, Lithuania
52 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 10,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Taurage County, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map