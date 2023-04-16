Lithuania
Residential properties for sale in Silute, Lithuania
Clear all
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
80 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 70,000
EXCLUSIVE 4 ROOMS BUY In the center of the town of Silk, a spacious 4-room apartment is sol…
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 93,815
IN THE SILLION, NEW STATEMENT BUTES A+ CLASSES are INDUSTRIAL. Apartments for sale in a new…
House
Silute, Lithuania
49 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 29,990
SELLING PART WITH 7.43 ARS LAND SILTER, RAMUGHG G. 3 49.43 sq. M. m. part of the area house …
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 27,500
2 ROOMS BUY DARTS AND HEART GIRTH G. 5A, FILLION. 53.55 sq. M. m. 2-room apartment in Silk, …
1 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
25 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 16,000
1 ROOM WERE TILLED G. 49, IN THE FILLION Near the Shyška River is sold 1 room apartment wit…
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 32,500
IN THE RENOVATED WE ARE A 1 ROOM CINTJONIC G. 2, FILLION 55.89 sq.m. 1 room apartment in Sil…
3 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 87,675
INDICATED BUTES IN THE RENOVATED WE HAVE A G. 8, IN THE WARTH. Apartments in the unique cor…
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 85,740
IN THE SILLION, NEW STATEMENT BUTES A+ CLASSES are INDUSTRIAL. Apartments for sale in a new…
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 85,650
IN THE SILLION, NEW STATEMENT BUTES A+ CLASSES are INDUSTRIAL. Apartments for sale in a new…
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 36,500
SOURCE 2 ROOMS BUYINGS, CINTJONIC G. 16, IN THE FILLION Warm 2-room apartment for sale in Ci…
House
Silute, Lithuania
162 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 5 ARS SECTION IN THE CARDBOARD, SODES G. 22 For sale in 2010 constructio…
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 45,000
2 ROOMS WITH HOLU WIND, CHANGUAGE G. 12A For sale neat 2 rooms with holium apartment in Silk…
3 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
87 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 59,500
3 ROOMS BUY IN THE CENTRAL CENTRAL CENTRAL CENTRAL BATCH G. 27 Spacious 86.78 sq.m. m. 3-roo…
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 34,000
2 ROOMS WERE TILLED G. 20, IN THE FILLION 46.22 sq. M. m. 2-room apartment in Silk, Tille g.…
