  Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Raudondvario seniunija, Lithuania

12 properties total found
House in Naujieji Bernatoniai, Lithuania
House
Naujieji Bernatoniai, Lithuania
192 m² Number of floors 2
€ 310,000
PRACTICE AND MODERN EQUIPMENT SUBLOCATED HOUSE WITH GARROW. --------------------------------…
House in Didvyriai, Lithuania
House
Didvyriai, Lithuania
65 m² Number of floors 1
€ 19,990
ONLY 5 KILOMETRES FROM THE CUBE RIBES, IN WIND, SODA WITH THE CARTON HOME ! Under the house …
House in Upyte, Lithuania
House
Upyte, Lithuania
115 m² Number of floors 2
€ 174,900
2023 YEAR STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN ROMAIN. ==================<TAG1>…
House in Upyte, Lithuania
House
Upyte, Lithuania
96 m² Number of floors 2
€ 144,900
2023 YEAR STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN ROMAIN. ==================<TAG1>…
House in Upyte, Lithuania
House
Upyte, Lithuania
112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 164,999
2023 YEAR STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN ROMAIN. ==================<TAG1>…
House in Upyte, Lithuania
House
Upyte, Lithuania
115 m² Number of floors 2
€ 174,900
2023 YEAR STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN ROMAIN. ==================<TAG1>…
House in Didvyriai, Lithuania
House
Didvyriai, Lithuania
90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 149,500
NEW A+ CLASS INDIVIDUAL AND BLOCKED HOME PROJECT IN THE REDUCTION, PROPOSAL FOR EXPLANATORY …
House in Didvyriai, Lithuania
House
Didvyriai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 134,900
NEW A+ CLASS INDIVIDUAL HOME PROJECT IN THE REDUCTION, PROPOSAL FOR EXPLANATORY HIGH QUALITY…
House in Silelis, Lithuania
House
Silelis, Lithuania
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 149,000
CLOTH TWO COTEDS IN CLOSE THE CARD, ROMAIN! ________________________________________________…
House in Upyte, Lithuania
House
Upyte, Lithuania
115 m² Number of floors 2
€ 174,900
FOR SALE 2022 STATES, EXCEPT DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN ROMAINS. =================== FOR SA…
House in Upyte, Lithuania
House
Upyte, Lithuania
112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 164,999
FOR SALE LAST 2022 STATES, EXCEPTIONAL DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN ROMAINS ==================…
House in Upyte, Lithuania
House
Upyte, Lithuania
96 m² Number of floors 2
€ 144,900
FOR SALE 2022 STATES, EXCEPT DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN ROMAINS. =================== FOR SA…

