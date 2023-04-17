Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Radviliskis, Lithuania

3 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 46,900
IN THE RADVILIC HEART, 3 ROOMS WITH IMAGE PANORAMA MAIRON G. ⋙ ADVANTAGE: ✅ Apartment in …
2 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 45,000
3 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 51,900
WITH THE WHITE SELLED 3 K. BUTAS. RADVILIC IN THE RADVILITY A. POVYLIAUS G. ADVANTAGE: • …
4 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 75 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 66,000
SHARE ERDVUS TRANSPLANED 4 ROOMS BUY IN THE MURRENT WEBSITE WE ARE THEMUNICATION G, RADVILIC…
2 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 50,000
PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS 53 KV. M. BUTAS IN MAIRON G., RADVILIC. ⋙ ADVANTAGE ➜ Apartment in the ci…
