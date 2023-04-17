Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Prienai District Municipality
  5. Prienai

Residential properties for sale in Prienai, Lithuania

10 properties total found
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
A NEW STATEMENT HOUSE OF THE STATE IN THE CITY of THE WAY. HOUSE IN THE HOUSE OF THE SIX, IN…
2 room apartmentin Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 99,000
!!! New apartments with full installation !!! _____________________ Have you ever dreamed of…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
119 m² Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
HOUSE SOME IS SELDED WITH 2.25 HA SECTION ! ------------------------------------------------…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
132 m² Number of floors 2
€ 218,000
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
160 m² Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
160 KV.M. HOUSE IN THE PACKAGE, IN THE PRAYER'S WEEK A living house with farm buildings is …
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
74 m² Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
SELLOWS WITH HOME AND Acute BUILDING, ESANDS IN THE HIGH WALL WALLINGS!!! FROM THE SECTION, …
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
132 m² Number of floors 2
€ 214,000
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
69 m² Number of floors 2
€ 49,000
SELLING THE HOME PART BASANAVIOUS G., IN THE WALL. Another part of the house is home to one …
2 room apartmentin Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 86,000
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
227 m² Number of floors 3
€ 70,000
SPACE HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE ARTS In a very beautiful location, an unfurnished 3-storey brick…
