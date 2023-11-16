Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Lithuania
  4. Pasvalys

Residential properties for sale in Pasvalys, Lithuania

1 property total found
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Pasvalys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
HIGH CARTON RESTAURED HOUSE IN THE BATCH OF BIRD. THIS IS PATOG TO LIVE PLACE – ENVIRONMENTA…
€69,900
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir