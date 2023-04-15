Property for Sale in Palanga, Lithuania

Is it worth buying a property in Palangà

Palangà is a small cozy city in Lithuania, located on the coast of the Baltic Sea. The area has a mild climate, beautiful landscapes, and well-developed infrastructure. Real estate in Palangà is an excellent investment because the price of the housing in the seaside resorts is constantly growing.

Which areas of Palangà are the best for buying real estate

Palangà is a small seaside resort town that can be crossed on foot in a very short time. The distance between the two ends of the city is about 3 km. Therefore, it is equally convenient to buy a house in Palangà both in the center and on the coast.

How much does a property in Palangà cost on average

Average prices for real estate in Palangà — 1100–1300 euros for m2. For 150,000–200,000 euros, you can buy a comfortable apartment with several bedrooms and a beautiful view of the sea.

The cost of the cheapest accommodation in Palangà is about 50,000 euros. It will be a small one- or two-bedroom apartment with a simple renovation on the last or the first floor.

Can I get a residence permit in Lithuania for buying a property

Owning property in Palanga can speed up the process of obtaining a residence permit. All persons who permanently reside in Lithuania have the right to apply for a residence permit under a simplified scheme.