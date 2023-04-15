Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

19 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 21,000
2 ROOMS are SALE. GENERALBUTIS 3rd floor TABLES G.16 GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Ventos g…
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 42,000
SELLING PROCEDURE, SILE AND YOUTH, PATOGUS EXPLANATION 2 ROOM. BUTAS. GENERAL INFORMATION. …
1 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,000
1 ROOM IS SELLED. BUTAS 5 - AME HIGH ( non- angular ) APPLICATION G.4 IN SMALLATIONS GENERA…
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 31,000
2 ROOMS are SALE. BUTAS 3 - AME HIGH OR RENTAL MODE G.5 IN SMALL GENERAL INFORMATION Locati…
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 14,500
SELLING 2 ROOM. BUTAS 1 - AME HIGH VIEW G.12A IN SMALL GENERAL INFORMATION Location: VIEW g…
1 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 8,500
SELL 33.72 KV.M BUY 5 HIGH. BUTO PLOT EPLICATION: CORIDORIUS- 4.56 KV.M ROOMS -17.70 KV.M V…
3 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 70,000
SHOW PRESENT, PATOGAUS EXPLANATION 3 ROOM. BUTAS. GENERAL INFORMATION. Location: Friendship…
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 21,000
