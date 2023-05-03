Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kedainiai, Lithuania

2 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 36,000
House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 95,000
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE IN THE CUSTOMAIN CITY. POSSIBLE CHANGE WITH THE ADOPTION TO THE EQUIPMEN…
2 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 52,000
SELECTED PUTES SURMONATED BUY NOT LIGHT CENTRO P.LIGH G. IN THE CHAIN ! This apartment for t…
House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
301 m² Number of floors 1
€ 87,000
HOUSE FOR SALE IN CHAIRS. GENERAL INFORMATION: • Grunwald g.7, Kėdainiai ; • Unpassed street…
