  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe, Lithuania

Kazlu Ruda
2
Housein Pinciskes, Lithuania
House
Pinciskes, Lithuania
72 m² Number of floors 2
€ 37,000
Housein Berziniske, Lithuania
House
Berziniske, Lithuania
486 m² Number of floors 2
€ 498,000
SIZE TO BE SIZE IN THE FORESTIGATION OF THE MIXTURE WITH THE SELD OF THE SURVEILLANCE WITH B…
Housein Kazlai I, Lithuania
House
Kazlai I, Lithuania
245 m² Number of floors 2
€ 105,000
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 25 ARS SECTION AND A AGRICULTURAL BUILD --------------------------------…
Housein Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 19,900
If you dream of a residential house or just a holiday lodge surrounded by forest areas, this…
Housein Bebruliske, Lithuania
House
Bebruliske, Lithuania
116 m² Number of floors 2
€ 30,000
IN THE FRAMEWORK, A HOUSE IS SELDED WITH THE LAND SECTION ----------------------------------…
Housein Visakio Ruda, Lithuania
House
Visakio Ruda, Lithuania
213 m² Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
Amazing homestead with 35. Century for sale. Plot. In 2020 a large house ( was built in 1932…
Housein Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
486 m² Number of floors 2
€ 595,000
SALE OF PRIVATE GARDEN IN FOREST EDUCATION - ACTION OF RURAL TOURISM BUSINESS WITH BANKWISH …

