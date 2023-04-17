Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe, Lithuania

1 room apartmentin Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 22 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 35,000
PART OF THE HOME WITH 2.7th c. I SEPARATE KIEMU, IN RAMIOJ. MADE CAPITAL REMON. HEATING AND…
3 room apartmentin Jure, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jure, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 89 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 45,000
GERA INVESTICIA! CAN BE EQUEED BY DU BUTUS! Spacious and bright rooms for sale that can be m…
1 room apartmentin Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 23,000
IN GOOD AND RAMIO LOCATION, ONE ROOM BUY, 26.76 KV. M., IN THE CASE RODE, S. DAUKANTO G. BU…

