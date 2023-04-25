Which districts are the best for buying an apartment in Kaunas

Kaunas is a cozy Lithuanian city, which is famous for its beautiful architecture, good transport infrastructure, and favourable environmental conditions. Affordable prices for real estate and food, as well as low taxes attract many CIS residents who consider Lithuania for permanent residence.

Which areas of Kaunas are the most popular for buying an apartment

The greatest demand for apartments in Kaunas is in the following areas of the city:

Žaliakalnis — a modern district with numerous luxury apartments with a unique layout.

Eiguliai — a good choice for those planning to buy property in Kaunas at a budget price. Eiguliai is a residential district of the city with good infrastructure and convenient transport interchange.

Dainava — a district chosen by those who enjoy a slow-paced life. There is a well-developed infrastructure, but no hustle and bustle.

What is the average cost of apartments in Kaunas

The average cost of an apartment in Kaunas is 1200–2000 euros per m2. The prices vary depending on the location of the property, the year of construction, the repairs and equipment.

You can buy an apartment in Kaunas at a price of 35,000 euros. It will be a small studio in a residential area of the city. The price of well-furnished property for a family is 70,000 euros.

Can I get a residence permit in Lithuania for buying a property

Lithuania is one of the most popular countries for obtaining a residence permit. However, buying your own home does not give you the right to automatically obtain a residence permit.