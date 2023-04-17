Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Joniskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Joniskis
2
5 properties total found
Housein Bariunai, Lithuania
House
Bariunai, Lithuania
161 m² Number of floors 1
€ 119,900
SELLED INCLUDED, PROCEDURE ANIMAL HOUSE IN BARGESTIGATIONS, JONIC districts. ***************…
Housein Joniskis, Lithuania
House
Joniskis, Lithuania
133 m² Number of floors 2
€ 37,500
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH COMMERCIAL PATAL WE ARE THINKING CITY CENTRE ADDRESSU AGRICULTURE G., JO…
Housein Joniskis, Lithuania
House
Joniskis, Lithuania
70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 13,000
Housein Buciunai, Lithuania
House
Buciunai, Lithuania
59 m² Number of floors 1
€ 17,000
A LIVING HOUSE IS A HOME FOR THE JONIC RAJ. BERTY KM. WITH 1.63 HA LAND SKLYPU ==========<…

