Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Didziasalis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Didziasalis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 9,900

Properties features in Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir