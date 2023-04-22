Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Birzai, Lithuania

7 properties total found
House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
113 m² Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
255 m² Number of floors 2
€ 32,900
House in Valantiskis, Lithuania
House
Valantiskis, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
A LIVING HOUSE HOUSE LATE G. BIRD CITY. HOUSE IN THE PRIPAL PLACE - IN THE MAIN CITY GATVER.…
House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
186 m² Number of floors 2
€ 79,000
HOUSE HOUSE IN JOVAR G., BIRD. HOUSE IN THE RAMIO AND PATOGICAL LIVE IN LOCATION – CARD OF E…
3 room apartment in Birzai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Birzai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 41,000
SELLED IN THE FIRST - COCOLINING HIGH IN THE WINDING, BEFORE the CENTER OF PAT BIRD CITY, LI…
House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
DO NOT HAVE THE CENTER OF THE BIRD CITY, THE CHANGUAGE G. HOUSE WITH 8 ARIR SECTION. WE ARE …
House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 80,000
IN THE CITY OF BIRD, A LIVING HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS, WITH THE ERDUS SECTION 8.15. Residential h…
