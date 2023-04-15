Houses for sale in Alytus, Lithuania

Lithuania
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Alytus, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
A new residential quarter is being built in Alytuje! www.ilovealt.lt Individual house for…
House
Alytus, Lithuania
558 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
IN THE WAY OF THE WESTIGATION OF THE FACE OF THE CITY, HOUSE is REFERRED! The spacious, bri…
House
Alytus, Lithuania
72 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
It is a rare opportunity to buy great real estate in the heart of Alytaus. The 5-acre plot o…
House
Alytus, Lithuania
148 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 145,000
Start a new stage of life with this modern house, built in 2019. and designed to all modern …
House
Alytus, Lithuania
290 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Living house for sale with commercial premises in the heart of Alytaus. The building itself …
House
Alytus, Lithuania
181 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 147,000
LIVING LIVING HOUSE IN THE FIRST ALYTUJ, A. JUOZAPAVIOUS IN THE GATVER, DO NOT HAVE NEMUN --…
House
Alytus, Lithuania
134 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 143,000
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
House
Alytus, Lithuania
451 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 164,900
If you dream of a spacious residential house with a own plot of land in the center of Alytau…
House
Alytus, Lithuania
246 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 79,000
House
Alytus, Lithuania
204 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
CLASSED IN THE EBRDUS COTED IN THE CITY OF THE FACE, IN THE GATVIRONMENT OF ZAID 2008 const…
House
Alytus, Lithuania
135 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
INDUSTRIAL HOUSE ALYTAUS CITY CENTRE - SEIRJS IN THE FATHER Great investment! House in the …
House
Alytus, Lithuania
314 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 95,000
LIVING HOUSE IN ONE OF THE BEST LOCATION IN THE ALYT IN ALYTUJ, HOUSE IS THE ERDVUS IS SELE…
House
Alytus, Lithuania
83 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 39,900
SHARE PART HOME ALYTUJE!!! Part of the house is sold in the old town of Nemuno g., In a stra…
House
Alytus, Lithuania
112 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 19,000
SELLING SOUND IN ALT! ___________________________________ Garage for sale in a strategicall…
House
Alytus, Lithuania
65 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 12,400
AR SKLY 35 WITH A CAREER HOUSE IN A BURNED WORD, IN A ROME, IN A WINE Log house for sale ne…
House
Alytus, Lithuania
191 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 77,000
House for sale in Bear. Gardino g. 13, Alytus r. The farm area consists of two parcels of l…
