  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Alytaus miesto savivaldybe
  5. Alytus
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Alytus, Lithuania

16 properties total found
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
A new residential quarter is being built in Alytuje! www.ilovealt.lt Individual house for…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
558 m² Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
IN THE WAY OF THE WESTIGATION OF THE FACE OF THE CITY, HOUSE is REFERRED! The spacious, bri…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
72 m² Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
It is a rare opportunity to buy great real estate in the heart of Alytaus. The 5-acre plot o…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
148 m² Number of floors 2
€ 145,000
Start a new stage of life with this modern house, built in 2019. and designed to all modern …
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
290 m² Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Living house for sale with commercial premises in the heart of Alytaus. The building itself …
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
181 m² Number of floors 2
€ 147,000
LIVING LIVING HOUSE IN THE FIRST ALYTUJ, A. JUOZAPAVIOUS IN THE GATVER, DO NOT HAVE NEMUN --…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
134 m² Number of floors 3
€ 143,000
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
451 m² Number of floors 2
€ 164,900
If you dream of a spacious residential house with a own plot of land in the center of Alytau…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
246 m² Number of floors 2
€ 79,000
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
CLASSED IN THE EBRDUS COTED IN THE CITY OF THE FACE, IN THE GATVIRONMENT OF ZAID 2008 const…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
135 m² Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
INDUSTRIAL HOUSE ALYTAUS CITY CENTRE - SEIRJS IN THE FATHER Great investment! House in the …
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
314 m² Number of floors 2
€ 95,000
LIVING HOUSE IN ONE OF THE BEST LOCATION IN THE ALYT IN ALYTUJ, HOUSE IS THE ERDVUS IS SELE…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
83 m² Number of floors 1
€ 39,900
SHARE PART HOME ALYTUJE!!! Part of the house is sold in the old town of Nemuno g., In a stra…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
112 m² Number of floors 1
€ 19,000
SELLING SOUND IN ALT! ___________________________________ Garage for sale in a strategicall…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
65 m² Number of floors 1
€ 12,400
AR SKLY 35 WITH A CAREER HOUSE IN A BURNED WORD, IN A ROME, IN A WINE Log house for sale ne…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
191 m² Number of floors 1
€ 77,000
House for sale in Bear. Gardino g. 13, Alytus r. The farm area consists of two parcels of l…
