Apartments for sale in Garkalnes novads, Latvia

4 room apartmentin Bukulti, Latvia
4 room apartment
Bukulti, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 282 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartmentin Bukulti, Latvia
2 room apartment
Bukulti, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 66 m²
€ 153,450
A 3-room apartment in the Ezerjugla complex is for sale. Ezerjugla consists of eight four…
8 room apartmentin Upesciems, Latvia
8 room apartment
Upesciems, Latvia
12 Number of rooms 4 bath 375 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 385,000
The property has been carefully used and maintained. High-quality and elegantly furnished ho…
5 room apartmentin Mucenieki, Latvia
5 room apartment
Mucenieki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 255 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 360,000
6 room apartmentin Baltezers, Latvia
6 room apartment
Baltezers, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 420 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 371,000
An exclusive house in Baltezers is available for sale. The house is located 150 m from the …

Properties features in Garkalnes novads, Latvia

