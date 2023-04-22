Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Courland, Latvia

9 room apartment in Liepaja, Latvia
9 room apartment
Liepaja, Latvia
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 1 062 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 525,000
Building for commercial activities Kungu street 9, Liepaja. The building has three floors an…
4 room apartment in Pape, Latvia
4 room apartment
Pape, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 130 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 290,000
Land area 1.91 ha, 450 meters to the sea, the property has a canal connected to Lake Pape.Th…
9 room apartment in Kapsede, Latvia
9 room apartment
Kapsede, Latvia
12 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 980 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 280,000
A unique property to turn into a pearl - a mansion that draws attention with its simple eleg…
4 room apartment in Talsi, Latvia
4 room apartment
Talsi, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 242 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 850,000
Special offer. All apartments are sold. Dunes. Sea view. Price with full finish.Location:In…

