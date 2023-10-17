Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Latvia
  4. adazu novads
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in adazu novads, Latvia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet in adazu novads, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with internet
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
A three-room apartment is for sale in Ādaži, Pirmā iela 23. -Total area 74.5m2 - The lan…
€105,000
3 room apartment with electricity, with water system, with alarm system in adazu novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with electricity, with water system, with alarm system
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
A new family house in Adazi is for sale. Perfect infrastructure, nearby there is everythin…
€185,000
4 room apartment with electricity, with water system, with Shower in adazu novads, Latvia
4 room apartment with electricity, with water system, with Shower
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
A new, bright and spacious family house in Adazi is for sale. Perfect infrastructure, nearb…
€175,000
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in adazu novads, Latvia
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/5
In the center of Adaži. Layout - 3 isolated rooms, separate kitchen, shared bathroom, glazed…
€69,000

Properties features in adazu novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir