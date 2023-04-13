Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg

Residential properties for sale in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Hungary

Kemecsei jaras
9
Mateszalka
9
Baktaloranthazai jaras
7
Fehergyarmati jaras
7
Ibranyi jaras
6
Vaja
6
Nyirtelek
5
Demecser
4
Show more
585 properties total found
4 room housein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 90,542
4 room housein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m²
€ 186,693
2 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 20,833
5 room housein Ajak, Hungary
5 room house
Ajak, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m²
€ 53,150
3 room apartmentin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 124,996
3 room housein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m²
€ 58,759
7 room housein Ofeherto, Hungary
7 room house
Ofeherto, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m²
€ 105,499
3 room apartmentin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 53,150
2 room housein Nyirtass, Hungary
2 room house
Nyirtass, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 10,416
2 room housein Tiszadada, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszadada, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 15,758
5 room housein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m²
€ 151,972
3 room apartmentin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 160,225
4 room housein Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 room house
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 64,101
3 room housein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 60 m²
€ 66,771
3 room housein Lonya, Hungary
3 room house
Lonya, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 18,696
2 room apartmentin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 75,986
4 room housein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m²
€ 210,998
5 room housein Kotaj, Hungary
5 room house
Kotaj, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 219,010
2 room apartmentin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 71,846
3 room apartmentin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 87,871
3 room housein Kersemjen, Hungary
3 room house
Kersemjen, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 18,696
5 room housein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 129 m²
€ 280,440
3 room apartmentin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 114,580
3 room apartmentin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 95,884
4 room housein Senyo, Hungary
4 room house
Senyo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 33,920
3 room apartmentin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 98,822
3 room housein Dombrad, Hungary
3 room house
Dombrad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 22,676
2 room apartmentin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 79,859
6 room housein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
€ 496,779
3 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 58,492

Properties features in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir