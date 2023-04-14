Hungary
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Bács-Kiskun
Kecskemeti jaras
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Kecskemet, Hungary
Apartment
Clear all
87 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
€ 125,452
1 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
27 m²
€ 55,905
1 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
€ 58,821
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 111,008
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
€ 74,629
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 64,732
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 79,979
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
€ 53,498
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 160,226
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 62,860
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
82 m²
€ 423,000
It is with great pleasure that we present this spacious, sunny first-floor luxury apartment,…
1 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
28 m²
€ 58,580
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
€ 61,255
1 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
€ 63,930
1 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
€ 56,146
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
€ 515,000
An exclusive, newly renovated apartment at the foot of Buda Castle for sale! The property o…
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
€ 80,220
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 76,502
4 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
156 m²
€ 768,000
Luxury apartment with balcony near Margaret Bridge and Nyugati Square/5. district of Budapes…
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 81,852
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 74,629
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 106,969
4 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
€ 213,723
4 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
97 m²
€ 152,469
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
€ 122,777
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 149,259
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 93,354
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
€ 142,571
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 77,037
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 bath
69 m²
€ 86,269
* DINNER-BASED, GARDEN-CONNECTED APARTMENTS FOR SALE !!! *In Kecskemét, the apartment, built…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Kecskemet, Hungary
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
