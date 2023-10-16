Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bács-Kiskun, Hungary

Kecskemeti jaras
415
Kecskemet
338
Bajai jaras
30
Lajosmizse
25
Baja
22
Kiskunfelegyhazi jaras
21
Kiskunfelegyhaza
19
Kunszentmiklosi jaras
16
522 properties total found
4 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€96,695
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€82,513
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€74,778
3 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€100,305
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€141,562
3 room house in Lakitelek, Hungary
3 room house
Lakitelek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
€35,842
3 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€159,869
2 room house in Baja, Hungary
2 room house
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€46,156
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€43,835
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€81,997
3 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
€70,265
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€75,551
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€193,132
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€141,820
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€82,487
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€141,046
5 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
€296,532
4 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
€229,490
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€249,860
6 room house in Orgovany, Hungary
6 room house
Orgovany, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€60,596
3 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€175,083
3 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€71,683
1 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
1 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€167,605
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€122,480
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€74,520
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€68,847
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€75,551
6 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€399,673
3 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€71,941
House in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€42,520

